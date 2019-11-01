GREENSBORO — Community groups will observe the 40th anniversary of the Sunday, 1979, Greensboro Massacre with a variety of events this weekend.
They include:
Community reading of “Greensboro: A Requiem”: This reading of Emily Mann’s play about the killings will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at A&T’s auditorium in the Academic Classroom Building at 126 N. Obermeyer St. Mann and her staff from Princeton University will produce the reading of the play, using community members and students to read the parts of 30 characters. Followed by intergenerational panel discussion on the play’s relevance today. Mann is on the panel, moderated by Ash-Lee Henderson, co-director of the Highlander Research and Education Center in Tennessee.
Educational and Movement-Building Panels and Workshops: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2, Bennett College’s Pfeiffer Chapel, 498 Bennett St., and Black Hall. Special musical tribute by the Fruit of Labor singing ensemble.
Contra-Tiempo performance of “joyUS justUS”: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, A&T’s Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St. The Los Angeles-based multilingual, urban-based dance company employs Salsa and Afro-Cuban rhythms, Hip-Hop and more. Company founder and artistic director Ana Maria Alvarez graduated from Grimsley High School in 1994, and danced with the E. Gwynn Dancers at A&T. Tickets are free, but required for admission. Order tickets at www.greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org/greensboro-events/ or by calling Beloved Community Center at 336-230-001.
Memorial Church Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 3, at Faith Community Church, 147 Arlington St.
Interfaith Worship Service: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. Focus: The Role of Church Communities in Today’s Quest for Economic, Racial, Environmental and Social Transformation, featuring the Rev. J. Herbert Nelson, formerly of Greensboro and now clerk of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Reception follows.
Admission is free, but registration is encouraged. Visit www.greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org.
Dedication ceremony for Greensboro Massacre historical marker
Survivors, family members and community members dedicate a marker commemorating the Greensboro Massacre that took place on Nov. 3, 1979. Communists Workers Party members organized an anti-Ku Klux Klan march that turned deadly when Klansmen and neo-Nazsi shot five Communist Workers Party members.
Survivors, family members and those in the community when the Greensboro Massacre took place on Nov. 3, 1979, gather as the Rev. Alphonso McGl…
Rev. Nelson Johnson and his wife, Joyce Johnson, stand before the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after it was unveiled at a dedication …
The Rev. Nelson Johnson speaks during a dedication service in 2015 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church before the “Greensboro Massacre” his…
Dr. Martha Nathan, widow of Dr. Michael Nathan speaks as Dr. Signe Waller Foxworth, widow of Dr. Jim Waller, and Joyce Johnson listen during a…
Survivors, family members and those who were in the community when the Greensboro Massacre took place on Nov. 3, 1979 gather as the Rev. Alpho…
Survivors, family members and those who were in the community when the Greensboro Massacre took place on Nov. 3, 1979, gather as the Rev. Alph…
Jean Chapman and her daughter Sandi Osterkatz hold signs remembering Sandi Smith, who died during the Greensboro Massacre on Nov. 3, 1979, at …
Bishop Alfred “Chip” Marble blesses the location of the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker as it is dedicated near the site of the former M…
Survivors, family members and community members unveil the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker at a dedication service near the site of the …
Survivors, family members and community members clap as the Greensboro Massacre historical marker is unveiled at a dedication service near the…
Survivors, family members and community members gather for the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker unveiling and dedication near the site o…
Signe Waller Foxworth and her husband were at Morningside Homes when the Greensboro Massacre happened on Nov. 3, 1979. She survived but her hu…
Photos are taken with the Greensboro Massacre historical marker after its unveiling on Sunday, May 24, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C. (LYNN HEY/ Ne…
The Revs. Cardes Brown and Nelson Johnson pose with the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after its dedication and unveiling on Sunday, Ma…
N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson stands beside the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after its dedication and unveiling on Sunday, May 24, 2015, …
Rev. Nelson Johnson and his wife, Joyce Johnson, stand in front of the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after it was unveiled at a dedica…
