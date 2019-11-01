2005 HEARINGS

Each of the people who were killed in the Nov. 3, 1979, shootout between Klan and Nazi members and people gathered for a Communist Workers Party rally in Greensboro are represented by their photograph and a white rose during Truth and Reconciliation hearings at N.C. A&T on Aug. 5, 2005.

 News & Record

GREENSBORO — Community groups will observe the 40th anniversary of the Sunday, 1979, Greensboro Massacre with a variety of events this weekend.

They include:

Community reading of “Greensboro: A Requiem”: This reading of Emily Mann’s play about the killings will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at A&T’s auditorium in the Academic Classroom Building at 126 N. Obermeyer St. Mann and her staff from Princeton University will produce the reading of the play, using community members and students to read the parts of 30 characters. Followed by intergenerational panel discussion on the play’s relevance today. Mann is on the panel, moderated by Ash-Lee Henderson, co-director of the Highlander Research and Education Center in Tennessee.

Educational and Movement-Building Panels and Workshops: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2, Bennett College’s Pfeiffer Chapel, 498 Bennett St., and Black Hall. Special musical tribute by the Fruit of Labor singing ensemble.

Contra-Tiempo performance of “joyUS justUS”: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, A&T’s Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St. The Los Angeles-based multilingual, urban-based dance company employs Salsa and Afro-Cuban rhythms, Hip-Hop and more. Company founder and artistic director Ana Maria Alvarez graduated from Grimsley High School in 1994, and danced with the E. Gwynn Dancers at A&T. Tickets are free, but required for admission. Order tickets at www.greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org/greensboro-events/ or by calling Beloved Community Center at 336-230-001.

Memorial Church Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 3, at Faith Community Church, 147 Arlington St.

Interfaith Worship Service: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. Focus: The Role of Church Communities in Today’s Quest for Economic, Racial, Environmental and Social Transformation, featuring the Rev. J. Herbert Nelson, formerly of Greensboro and now clerk of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Reception follows.

Admission is free, but registration is encouraged. Visit www.greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org.

Dedication ceremony for Greensboro Massacre historical marker

Survivors, family members and community members dedicate a marker commemorating the Greensboro Massacre that took place on Nov. 3, 1979. Communists Workers Party members organized an anti-Ku Klux Klan march that turned deadly when Klansmen and neo-Nazsi shot five Communist Workers Party members.

04_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

04_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Survivors, family members and those in the community when the Greensboro Massacre took place on Nov. 3, 1979, gather as the Rev. Alphonso McGl…

01_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

01_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Rev. Nelson Johnson and his wife, Joyce Johnson, stand before the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after it was unveiled at a dedication …

02_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

02_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • News & Record File
  • 0

The Rev. Nelson Johnson speaks during a dedication service in 2015 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church before the “Greensboro Massacre” his…

03_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

03_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Dr. Martha Nathan, widow of Dr. Michael Nathan speaks as Dr. Signe Waller Foxworth, widow of Dr. Jim Waller, and Joyce Johnson listen during a…

05_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

05_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Survivors, family members and those who were in the community when the Greensboro Massacre took place on Nov. 3, 1979 gather as the Rev. Alpho…

06_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

06_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Survivors, family members and those who were in the community when the Greensboro Massacre took place on Nov. 3, 1979, gather as the Rev. Alph…

07_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

07_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Jean Chapman and her daughter Sandi Osterkatz hold signs remembering Sandi Smith, who died during the Greensboro Massacre on Nov. 3, 1979, at …

08_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

08_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • News & Record
  • 0

Bishop Alfred “Chip” Marble blesses the location of the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker as it is dedicated near the site of the former M…

09_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

09_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Survivors, family members and community members unveil the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker at a dedication service near the site of the …

10_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

10_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Survivors, family members and community members clap as the Greensboro Massacre historical marker is unveiled at a dedication service near the…

11_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

11_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Survivors, family members and community members  gather for the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker unveiling and dedication near the site o…

12_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

12_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Signe Waller Foxworth and her husband were at Morningside Homes when the Greensboro Massacre happened on Nov. 3, 1979. She survived but her hu…

13_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

13_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Photos are taken with the Greensboro Massacre historical marker after its unveiling on Sunday, May 24, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C. (LYNN HEY/ Ne…

14_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

14_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

The Revs. Cardes Brown and Nelson Johnson pose with the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after its dedication and unveiling on Sunday, Ma…

15_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

15_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson stands beside the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after its dedication and unveiling on Sunday, May 24, 2015, …

16_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

16_lh_Marker 052515.jpg

  • LYNN HEY/News & Record
  • 0

Rev. Nelson Johnson and his wife, Joyce Johnson, stand in front of the Greensboro Massacre Historical Marker after it was unveiled at a dedica…

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at

336-373-7049 and follow

@nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments