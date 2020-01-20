A parade, lots of Day of Service projects and guest speakers will help the community honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s a look at some offerings:
Today
15th Annual MLK Jr. Interfaith Worship Service: noon-3 p.m., Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Guest preacher: Rev. Hanna Broome of the NC Poor People’s Campaign and Dunn-Lillington District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. www.eventbrite.com.
MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast: 7:30 a.m., Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Keynote speaker: Lynch Hunt, transformation specialist, life coach and owner of AWOL fitness. Performers include the Grimsley High choir, The Poetry Project and Ron Tuck. $20. No tickets sold at the door. Purchase at Human Relations Department, Room 141, Plaza Level, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Doors open, 7 a.m. Marion Davis, 336-373-2038.
Parade: 11 a.m., starts at Benbow Professional Building, 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and ends at Gorrell Street, Greensboro.
Day of Service: International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Bring canned food items for the Greensboro Urban Ministry. 336-274-9199.
Chapel Service: 11 a.m., High Point University, Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Open to the public. Keynote speaker: Rev. Michael A. Wolrond.
Breakfast and Oratorical Contest: 8-10 a.m., High Point University Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point. $15. www.highpoint.edu.
High Point and Vicinity Ministers Conference, MLK Service: 6-8:30 p.m., Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. With Rev. Michael A. Walrond Jr.
King in the Wilderness: 1-3:30 p.m., Guilford College, King Hall 123, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Unearths new perspective into King’s character, his doctrine and internal struggles. Doughnuts and coffee. iec@guilford.edu.
Film Screening: “King: A Filmed Record . . . Montgomery to Memphis”: 2 p.m., International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. 336-274-9199.
Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast: 8 a.m., Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, Reidsville NAACP, Reidsville Human Relations Commission. Benefits MLK Jr. Unity Scholarship Fund, which presents two scholarships each year for students to attend Rockingham Community College. Tickets:$10 at Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 336- 349-8481.
Jan. 22
UNCG and N.C. A&T Joint Commemorative Program: 7 p.m., Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St., Greensboro. Speaker: Natalie Warne. Theme: “Reflect to Envision: 2020.” Performances by A&T jazz ensemble and fellowship gospel choir. Winner of A&T MLK Oratory Contest and UNCG’s MLK Service Award recipient will also be announced. Free.
Jan. 25
MLK Day of Service: A Day On, not a Day Off!, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Mayodan. All ages welcome to help with hands-on projects to benefit students, families and community. Register at https://conta.cc/2E2koMv. Information: lori@helprockinghamstudents.org or call the Rockingham County Education Foundation, 336-552-0761
Jan. 31
Stage Play — “Thank You Greensboro 4”: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. By Gail Ross Hatcher. Free. 336-274-9199.
Feb. 4
We Shall Overcome — A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.: 7:30 p.m., High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25-$45. Damien Sneed production features an ensemble of multi-genre vocalists and instrumentalists. Traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals, interwoven with the spoken word from some of King’s recorded speeches. 336-887-3001.
