During Women's History Month, the Greensboro News & Record will present occasional Q&A’s with interesting people in our community.
Name: Esther Idassi
What I do: I am an educator and advocate for international community in the Triad. I am a founder of Elimu Empowerment Service and an executive director of Elimu Learning Center. EES addresses the quality-of-life challenges faced by refugee and immigrants who are new to the country.
Why I do what I do: I do what I do for the love of my community, I believe that education is the cornerstone of a sacred life. It is the tool that empowers a person to reach his/her goals in order to create a better future. I do what I do to empower refugee and immigrant population because every individual deserves opportunity to succeed in life.
My proudest achievements:
• My children. I have dedicated my life to raise them and to be there throughout their life. They are fine, brilliant, formidable, beautiful individuals.
• My organization, Elimu Empowerment Services, that is celebrating 10 years of service to immigrants and refugees this year.
• My Elimu babies who have gone through programs at Elimu, finished, moved to post-secondary education where they have graduated and are succeeding in life. They are inspiration to our international community.
• My empowerment to women through Women of Africa Leadership Coalition – WALC Annual Summit that is designed to empower and educate women
• My education and leadership trainings that have enable me to do what I do today.
My real-life hero: My Mother, a phenomenal woman who molded me into the woman I am today.
If I could have one superpower, it would be: To absorb from my children all the hurt and pains that come with life.
