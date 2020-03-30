GREENSBORO — An emergency sewer line repair has forced the city to close Textile Drive from O. Henry Boulevard to U.S. 29, as well as the U.S. 29 South exit ramp to Textile Drive.
Traffic signs and cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, the city said in a news release.
It was unknown how long the repairs would take or their exact nature.
However, city officials said last week that people using non-flushable wipes and other paper products as toilet-paper substitutes are compounding the usual sewer clogs the city sees.
And on Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sent out a news release encouraging people to only flush toilet paper.
"Disinfecting wipes and other non-flushable items," should be disposed of in the trash, according to the release.
"Flushing only toilet paper helps ensure that the toilets, plumbing, sewer systems and septic systems will continue working properly to safely manage our nation’s wastewater," according to the release.
