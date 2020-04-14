GREENSBORO — Guilford County's emergency responders could be in line for a temporary pay hike intended to offset a recent decision limiting their access to paid leave.
County Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston said he plans to call for a temporary 5% pay hike for the county's emergency responders retroactive to April 1.
Alston said he expects to introduce the proposal at Thursday's meeting of the county Board of Commissioners to help county employees on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
"In a war, you have combat pay," Alston said Monday in a telephone interview. "These people deserve combat pay."
Alston said he envisioned keeping the pay hike in effect through year's end.
"I'm asking staff to be prepared to make a presentation on the cost of this increase," he said of Thursday's meeting.
If the commissioners go along with Alston's proposal, county government would emulate YWCA Greensboro, which recently announced it was increasing pay for employees at the group's Emergency Homeless Shelter.
The YWCA announced it was raising pay by $2 per hour for "emergency shelter workers who are working every day with a high-risk population."
The Guilford Board of Commissioners voted 7-1 last week to make the county's emergency responders ineligible for some paid leave otherwise guaranteed by the federal government's recent coronavirus legislation.
The federal law made workers eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for someone quarantined or recovering from COVID-19, or for a child whose school or daycare center has been closed by the disease.
The board's vote last week means responders in a variety of positions across several county departments would still qualify for paid leave if they catch the disease, are seeking a medical diagnosis because they have likely symptoms of the coronavirus, or have been advised by a health-care provider to "self quarantine" out of concern they might have been infected.
County administrators said that they urged commissioners to deny emergency workers' access to paid leave to care for others last week because of the important role they play in fighting the ongoing pandemic.
Staff members and commissioners said the county could not spare the number of emergency workers who potentially could claim paid leave to care for others under the new Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Alston voted with the majority last week, but said in a letter to county staff and his fellow commissioners that he later had misgivings "after considering the effect that this resolution will have on our emergency responders and their families who are or possibly will be affected by this pandemic."
If approved by the county board, the temporary pay raise would be an expression of gratitude to essential staff members, Alston said.
But he said it also made practical sense because the emergency responders might face higher costs, for example, in finding new child-care options for a student whose school has been closed by the virus or hiring someone else to care for relative stricken by the illness.
County officials said last week's restrictions would apply widely to employees of Guilford's public health, sheriff's and emergency management departments. and to a somewhat lesser extent to the Department of Social Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.