ELON — COVID-19 is making a lot of people anxious, according to a new Elon University Poll that came out this week.
In a survey of people across the country:
• 78 percent said they're concerned a family member might contract the novel coronavirus, which has sickened more than 200,000 people worldwide as of Wednesday.
• 74 percent said they're worried that coronavirus will have an impact on their personal financial situation.
• 66 percent predicted that coronavirus will disrupt their lives for more than two months.
• 62 percent said they thought a lot of people aren't taking COVID-19 seriously enough.
• 57 percent said they're worried about developing a severe illness from coronavirus, and 59 percent are concerned they might spread it to others.
Poll respondents seem to have an inconsistent grasp on the facts of coronavirus.
Eighty-four percent of people correctly said a flu shot isn't protection against coronavirus, 90 percent correctly said that fever is a key symptom of the disease, and nearly 97 percent correctly said that it's a good idea to keep apart from others in public settings.
But 46 percent said sneezing is a common coronavirus symptom (it's not), 46 percent think that ordering products made in China can spread coronavirus (experts say it won't) and 40 percent said Congress had passed a law mandating that all workplaces offer paid sick leave for people affected by the disease. (That's only partly right; President Donald Trump didn't sign the law until Wednesday, after this Elon Poll was published, and the law has multiple exemptions for small businesses and some health care providers.)
Most people seem to be following news of coronavirus very closely. People told Elon pollsters that they're getting coronavirus news multiple times of day, most often from network news (ABC, CBS or NBC) and from Facebook. They're also checking social media sites multiple times a day.
The poll of 3,270 U.S. residents was conducted online Monday and Tuesday and published Wednesday. The survey has a credibility interview of plus or minus 1.9 percent. Click here for more results and more information on questions and how the poll was conducted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.