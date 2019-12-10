Eli Drinkwitz, who led the Appalachian State football team to a 12-1 record, Sun Belt Conference championship and a No. 20 College Football Playoff ranking, will be introduced this morning as the new head coach at Missouri.
Drinkwitz is expected to earn about $4 million per season for six years to coach the Tigers, who were 6-6 in 2019 but were banned from the bowl season by the NCAA.
“I’m excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri,” Drinkwitz said in a statement released by the university, according to columbiatribune.com. “This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I’m fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about.”
The University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously approved the hire during a meeting this morning.
"I can't wait for every Tiger to meet Eli, he's a special guy who has a magnetic personality that people will appreciate and enjoy," athletics director Jim Sterk said in a news release, according to abc17news.com. "I'm thrilled to have him here at Mizzou leading our program, he's got passion, a plan and a vision that will take this program to great heights," Athletic director Jim Sterk said in a release. "We went on a search looking for the right coach at a crucial time, and we found him. On behalf of everyone at Mizzou, I'd like to welcome Coach Drinkwitz, his wife Lindsey and their daughters Addison, Emerson, Ella and Parker Lynn to our family!"
