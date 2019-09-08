KING — An elderly couple was found dead in a home in King after a murder-suicide, according to King police.
Police got a disturbance call around 8 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the home on Pineview Drive, they went in and found dead bodies.
The two deceased were a married couple in their 60s.
Their bodies are now at the medical examiner’s office.
