police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo

KING — An elderly couple was found dead in a home in King after a murder-suicide, according to King police.

Police got a disturbance call around 8 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the home on Pineview Drive, they went in and found dead bodies.

The two deceased were a married couple in their 60s.

Their bodies are now at the medical examiner’s office.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments