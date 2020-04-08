COVID-19 deaths in Guilford County reached eight on Wednesday.
There have been 53 deaths statewide, according to state health officials, an increase of seven from Tuesday.
The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 3,426 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's up from 3,221 cases on Tuesday. Ninety of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus. These statistics only include cases confirmed by a lab. In the Triad: Guilford County has 122 reported cases of coronavirus — an increase of three cases since Tuesday, according to state health officials. Elsewhere, Forsyth County as 106 reported cases. Davidson (73), Randolph (37) and Alamance (27) have reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases. Deaths: 53 statewide, according to state health officials, which is in an increase of seven from Tuesday. That number includes eight people in Guilford County — the highest in the state — two in Forsyth and Randolph counties, and one each in Davidson and Rockingham counties.
Hospitalizations: 386 people are currently hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to state health officials. That's up from 354 reported Tuesday.
Across N.C.: Mecklenburg County continues to be the N.C. county hit hardest by the coronavirus. The county that includes Charlotte has reported 830 cases and seven deaths, according to state health officials. Two other counties have reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases: Wake (363 cases) and Durham (236). N.C. demographics: 42% of coronavirus cases have been reported in people between ages 25 and 49 ... children up to age 17 have accounted for only 1% of the state's cases ... 80% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in N.C. residents 65 or older and 72% have occurred in men ... white residents account for 63% of all cases, while African-American residents are 35% of the total ... women make up 52% of all coronavirus cases in N.C. Across the U.S.: As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 374,329 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's up from 330,891 reported a day earlier. The U.S. has seen 12,064 COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday, up from 8,910 deaths as of Monday, according to the CDC. For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Annie Penn Hospital RN Daphyne Martin holds her hands put during prayer at the blessing of the COVID-19 triage tent ceremony at the emergency department of the hospital in Reidsville, N.C., on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. At the ceremony local clergy offered prayers for the tent, staff, and patients in the hospital.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Head coach Leonard Hamilton (left) and Florida State’s players pose with the championship trophy after the remainder of the ACC Tournament was canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus. The Seminoles won the ACC’s regular-season title and will be recognized as the league’s champions.
Khadejeh NikouyeH/News & Record
Florida State waits in the tunnel before the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Mike Lemcke, from Richmond, Va., sits in an empty Greensboro Coliseum after the NCAA college basketball games were cancelled at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, seemingly putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)
Khadejeh Nikouyeh
Jason Perry (left) loads bread into the truck at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 13, 2020. Spectra, the food service concessionaire contracted by the Greensboro Coliseum, donated unused food from the basketball tournaments to local food banks.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record/
George Seifert, 17, watches as players line up for senior night at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 13, 2020. Seifert is a student coach for Page's lacrosse team. He wears a mask and practices social distance because he has acute lymphoblastic leukemia and contracting COVID-19 would be detrimental to his health. "I just wanted to come out and support the seniors." said Seifert.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Kelen Walker packs students' locker contents into black trash bags at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Steve King with Wilburn Medical USA works on medical supply orders while he drinks a smoothie at Cafegency in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. "We're completely wiped out of face masks." said King.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Mitchel Sommers sings Que Sera Sera to his mom, Gloria Clarke, over the phone through a window at Abbotswood at Irving Park retirement community in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Johnny Isley sprays the playground with a disinfectant at Peeler Recreation Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Greensboro Parks and Recreation will be cleaning playgrounds twice a week with a product that is approved for cleaning and disinfecting for COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Buses stage to pick up meals to deliver to children in need at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Monday.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Jerome Kittrell wipes down the stop request cord and other often-touched surfaces in a city bus parked at the Greensboro Depot in Greensboro on Monday.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Guilford County Schools employees load coolers filled with meals onto school buses at Swann Middle in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Drive-thru testing the coronavirus lasted just four days at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services at in Greensboro. The drive-thru service was halted on Friday to help preserve the supply of protective gear needed within hospitals.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A group shares hand sanitizer at Stumble Stilskins in Greensboro on Tuesday. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all bars and restaurants to close for dine-in service by 5 p.m. that day and a crowd showed up to celebrate one last time at the bar for St. Patrick’s Day.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
People get tested for the coronavirus at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services at in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Alexus Monsanto-Harrison, Jeff Phillips and Tyler Wadford sort vegetables and fruit Tuesday to give to people who lined up for hours
at a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro to receive boxes of produce donated by food supply company Foster-Caviness — 50,000 pounds in total, or four trucks worth.
Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
First cousins Marietta Mobley and Wilma Monroe and their husbands, John Mobley and Tom Monroe say a blessing before their meal at the Pavilion Restaurant on West Vandalia Road in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The cousins meet at the restaurant every Tuesday for a meal and to visit with each other. The restaurant was set to become take-out only at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Servers at the restaurant said that the lunch crowd has been lighter since COVID-19 concerns and restrictions have increased.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Pavilion Restaurant owner Phillip Nixon talks with regular customers Gary Johnson and Barbara Wood at the restaurant on West Vandalia Road in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant switched to take-out service only after 5 p.m. March 17. Johnson has never ordered take-out food from the Pavilion before. “I guess I’m going to now,” he said.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Justin Cohiba (left) and Junior Bacon share a hug as their shift ends at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A patron shows off her toilet paper at Stumble Stiltskins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Reaching out to students
Last week, Northern Middle School principal Karen Ellis rallied staff from the five Northern Guilford area county schools to form caravans to drive through the area and honk and wave at any students willing to watch from their homes or front lawns. Along with Northern Middle, staff from Northern Elementary, Northern High, Summerfield Elementary and McNair Elementary visited their students and families. And don't forget Hawkie, the Northern Guilford High mascot who came equipped appropriately enough with hand sanitizer.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200327g_nws_gcs_outreach
Katie Thomas (left) dressed as Hawkie the mascot waves to families with Mallory Price during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro on Thursday.
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Mask Manufacturing
Evan Morrison cuts fabric that will become masks at Hudson’s Hill in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Pastabilities server Tracy Wolf prepares a new sign informing customers that Pastabilities can currently offer only take out and delivery services after new state restrictions took effect in Greensboro, NC on March 18, 2020. Pastabilities has offered both services since in opened in 1995. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Shoppers circled the side parking lot and waited for more than an hour to get inside Costco Warehouse in Greensboro, NC on March 17, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
John McHugh of Foster-Caviness carries boxes of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chic-Filet also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Deborah Preston wears a mask as she joined a crowd of people who lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Planet Fitness closed temporarily on March 17, nearly a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper ordered salons and fitness centers to close. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Streets and sidewalks were virtually empty Monday in downtown Greensboro.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Empty shelves of toilet paper at Aldi store in Lexington, NC on March 18, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Pastabilities server Tracy Wolf hands a takeout order to Gary Jobe on Wednesday after new state restrictions for restaurants took effect. Pastabilities has offered takeout services since it opened in 1995.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan makes a statement about the stay at home order at the press conference at the old courthouse in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Shoppers circled the side parking lot and waited for more than an hour to get inside Costco Warehouse in Greensboro, NC on March 17, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Federico Hernandez helps raise a temporary patient screening tent near the emergency department at Cone Hospital in Greensboro on Monday.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Wearing a mask, Greensboro City Councilwoman Yvonne Johnson listens at the press conference at the old courthouse in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Bea King hands money to the cashier at the Bi-Rite grocery store in Stokesdale on March 20.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Kimarra Smith cleans shopping carts before customers use them at the Food Lion on East Market Street in Greensboro on Monday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Anna Funk checks out behind a plexiglass shield installed at each cashier station at the Food Lion on East Market Street in Greensboro on Monday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Cathy Bentsen and her dog Shadow walk one of the paths at Greensboro Arboretum in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Wanda Holton sews a hem on masks being made at Hudson’s Hill in Greensboro on March 27. Hudson’s Hills is a small shop in Revolution Mill that usually produces limited runs of denim wear and accessories like tote bags.
Wanda Holton sews a hem on masks being made at Hudson’s Hill in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Wanda Holton and Lynda Layton assemble masks at Hudson's Hill in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 27, 2020. Both women worked in the garment lab at Cone Mills.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Fiona Snart, 8, looks out the window next to a rainbow she made with the help of her mom while in self quarantine in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
