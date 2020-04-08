Coronavirus procedures on cellphone with stethoscope (copy)

COVID-19 deaths in Guilford County reached eight on Wednesday, the highest in the state, according to data from the county and state.

There have been 53 deaths statewide, according to state health officials, an increase of seven from Tuesday.

The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: 3,426 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's up from 3,221 cases on Tuesday. Ninety of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus. These statistics only include cases confirmed by a lab.

In the Triad: Guilford County has 122 reported cases of coronavirus — an increase of three cases since Tuesday, according to state health officials. Elsewhere, Forsyth County as 106 reported cases. Davidson (73), Randolph (37) and Alamance (27) have reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Deaths: 53 statewide, according to state health officials, which is in an increase of seven from Tuesday. That number includes eight people in Guilford County — the highest in the state — two in Forsyth and Randolph counties, and one each in Davidson and Rockingham counties.

Hospitalizations: 386 people are currently hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to state health officials. That's up from 354 reported Tuesday.

Across N.C.: Mecklenburg County continues to be the N.C. county hit hardest by the coronavirus. The county that includes Charlotte has reported 830 cases and seven deaths, according to state health officials. Two other counties have reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases: Wake (363 cases) and Durham (236).

N.C. demographics: 42% of coronavirus cases have been reported in people between ages 25 and 49 ... children up to age 17 have accounted for only 1% of the state's cases ... 80% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in N.C. residents 65 or older and 72% have occurred in men ... white residents account for 63% of all cases, while African-American residents are 35% of the total ... women make up 52% of all coronavirus cases in N.C.

Across the U.S.: As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 374,329 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's up from 330,891 reported a day earlier. The U.S. has seen 12,064 COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday, up from 8,910 deaths as of Monday, according to the CDC.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

