Helen Medlin

Helen Medlin, the first principal of Claxton Elementary in Greensboro, died May 10 at age 107. She retired from there in 1975 and had previously taught math at Peck and Lindley elementary schools.

 Alice Owens/Special to the News & Record

GREENSBORO — Helen Medlin loved her students as much as she loved teaching, but it wasn't always easy.

"I taught the children right from wrong, and it was hard. But they need to know the truth, and they want to know it," Medlin told the News & Record in a 2018 interview.

Helen Peden Medlin, the first principal at Claxton Elementary, died Sunday at Friends Home West. She was 107.

Medlin dedicated 30 years to teaching. She taught math at Peck and Lindley elementary schools and was the first principal of Claxton Elementary School when it opened in 1960.

She spent much of her time meeting parents, talking to community and business leaders and hiring teachers. And she found good ones. She credits much of the success of that first year to the teachers she had working with her.

“Teachers have more influence on our lives than any other profession,” Medlin said in 2018.

She loved math.

“The best work I ever did was at Lindley Elementary because I taught math” Medlin said.

For years after retirement in 1975, Medlin would get visits from former students.

In 2015, she was honored at Claxton’s 50th anniversary celebration.

She graduated from Winthrop University in 1942 as a math major and received her master’s degree in principal certification from UNCG.

She volunteered at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro for 13 years.

Medlin is survived by son Luther Medlin Jr., two grandsons and several great-grandchildren, according to her obituary.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Freelance writer Alice Owens contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments