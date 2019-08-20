KFC Explosion Folo

The remains of Eden’s Van Buren Road KFC restaurant after an early morning explosion on July 11 decimated the restaurant.

EDEN — Police said Tuesday morning that investigators determined that an explosion at KFC was accidental and caused by a gas leak. 

At 12:37 a.m. July 11, Rockingham County 911 operators received multiple calls of an explosion at the restaurant at 125 North Van Buren Road in Eden. 

First responders found the building completely destroyed with a large debris field. 

The restaurant had been closed for two hours before the explosion. 

Eden Police spent more than a month investigating the cause of the explosion. 

Officers said they were joined in the investigation by the Eden Fire Department, Rockingham County Arson Task Force, State Fire Marshal's office, the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and a private engineering company specializing in natural gas. 

