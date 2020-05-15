EDEN — The Eden Drive-In reopened Friday for a double feature.

“We do have some new rules for parking and lines for the concession and bathrooms to be allowed to open and to keep everyone safe,” the outdoor theater said in a Facebook post. “But we are very excited to be able to see everyone this weekend!”

Although it’s considered a theater and subject to North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions, the drive-in received permission from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office to reopen as long as it follows social-distancing guidelines, it said on Facebook.

Gates opened at 6 p.m., and a double feature of “Trolls: World Tour” and “Onward” was scheduled to start at dark.

