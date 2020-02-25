EDEN — A much-anticipated forensic audit report for the city affirms that former city manager Brad Corcoran made questionable expenditures and unorthodox travel reimbursement requests. But the report shows no conclusive evidence of misspending.
The three-page report also recommends the city establish a fraud hotline and contract with an internal auditor to safeguard against future embezzlement.
Corcoran, 58, resigned from his 18-year-post in August after pleading guilty to felony larceny by employee via an Alford Plea in Rockingham County Superior Court. Such a plea is not at an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that the plea is in the defendant's best interest.
The popular community leader was convicted of embezzling from the city by padding the time sheets of his three children who worked for the city in various capacities between 2007 and 2017.
Ordered to pay the city $20,000 in restitution, Corcoran was sentenced to a suspended prison term of five to 15 months, 18 months of supervised probation and 75 hours of community service.
But questions lingered after Corcoran’s sentencing, and through social media forums and appearances before the Eden City Council, concerned residents demanded a deeper look into his spending and accounting.
In November, Eden Mayor Neville Hall announced the city would contract with Davis Forensic Group of Greensboro to more closely review Corcoran’s paper trail.
The audit, led by Bert Davis Jr., involved a close examination of Corcoran’s use of the city’s credit card, his compliance with travel policy, his adherence to the city’s code of ethics and his use of gift cards.
Davis on Tuesday presented his findings to the council during its regular monthly meeting, explaining that the $7,267.59 audit was built around interviews and discussions with senior city officials, the city’s finance department staff and external auditors.
While Corcoran was found to have kept meticulous credit card records in a “complete and accurate” manner, the auditor said Corcoran may have violated the city’s code of ethics by using a city credit card to purchase personal items. But such misuse is difficult to prove, Davis said.
Indeed, Davis’s report shows Corcoran used the card to buy items, including outdoor lighting, fertilizer and a pressure washer. “…These are items, first of all why would a city manager be buying these things?’’ Davis said to the council. “And there may be a very, very good reasonable explanation for this, but these are items that also could have been used for personal use in addition to being used for the city. So that was an area I was concerned about.’’
A look at records from 2014-2019 showed Corcoran spent an average of $2,200 annually on such questionable items, Davis concluded.
Corcoran’s unconventional habit of requesting travel expense reimbursements before attending work conferences also piqued Davis’ interest, the report shows.
“He would request reimbursement for hotels, travel, meals in advance, and he would get a check made to him prior to going on the trip. There’s nothing in the travel policy that says you can’t do that, but it’s unusual because he did have a city credit card. So why wouldn’t he have used the city credit card when he went on these trips rather than getting the cash up front?’’ Davis said.
“Now a skeptical forensic examiner like me would think that well, he got the cash up front, did he go on the trip, did he go on the conference?”
To determine whether or not Corcoran bilked the city by skipping such work-related events would be “very hard to do at this late date even if organizations kept track of who registered,’’ Davis said, explaining such conferences have multiple event rosters. “I can’t resolve this, but I did want you to know it was one of my findings here.’’
Another of Corcoran’s unusual fiscal habits was his annual average purchase of roughly $4,000 worth of gift cards, mostly for restaurants like Subway, Ruby Tuesday, Walmart and other popular retailers, the auditor said.
Ostensibly, the cards were rewards for jobs well done by city employees, though there was no record of how or to whom cards were disbursed, Davis said.
And while some city staffers reported receiving cards from time to time, “how much was actually given to city employees? There were no controls over the cards,’’ Davis said.
Davis cautioned that further investigation or pursuit of a civil lawsuit against Corcoran would not likely yield any helpful evidence and could be prohibitively expensive.
Thanking Davis for his report, Hall said, “It was a lot less expensive than what we thought it would have been ... or what the FBI told us it would cost to do. The bottom line is I hope we’re able to put closure on it and move on and just move forward with the city.’’
Highlighting that half of all fraud is discovered by a tip, Davis emphasized the value of a fraud hotline in his report. “Despite the lack of definitive findings, it is clear that some employees knew Corcoran’s behavior was suspicious. Had city employees been able to report their concerns in a manner that guaranteed reasonable investigation, Corcoran’s behavior could have been checked much sooner than it was.’’
And help by an outside part-time auditor would be another good safeguard for Eden officials to have in place, David and a North Carolina League of Municipalities official agree.
Such an independent auditor could identify areas within the city’s accounting that were at risk for fraud, Davis noted.
“It can be a great resource to have a separate accounting firm to test internal controls, look over things, said Perry James, municipal operations consultant with the state League of Municipalities.
“Internal controls are important no matter what size government you are and they are more difficult to execute sometimes when you’re smaller and don’t have staff to spread out,’’ he said, stressing auditors can signal early warnings that may be invaluable to a small city.
