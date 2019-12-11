Former state Rep. Ed Hanes announced the creation of an "exploratory committee" on Wednesday for a 6th Congressional District race, sounding every inch a candidate in a news release packed with prominent names and a list of "impactful legislation" that Hanes sponsored.
The names include Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Barbara Burke, the vice chairman of the county school board, the Rev. Alvin Carlyle, president of the local NAACP chapter, and businessmen Don Flow of Flow Automotive and Jerry Cook, president and chief executive of Hanesbrands.
If Hanes jumps into the race, he would be the fourth Democrat to file or announce for the district, which includes all of Guilford County and a chunk of Forsyth County that contains 70% of the county's residents.
Hanes could also be running against the man who now holds the 72nd District N.C. House seat that Hanes resigned from on Aug. 7, 2018. Derwin Montgomery, picked for the 72nd after Hanes' resignation and elected in his own right that November, told supporters last week that he was seeking the nomination for the 6th.
The other two Democrats are well-known Guilford County residents. Kathy Manning, active in Greensboro civic affairs, garnered 46% of the vote in the 2018 contest for the 13th Congressional District won by Republican Ted Budd.
Bruce Davis of High Point is a former member of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who ran for the Democrats against Budd in 2016, gathering 44% of the vote in a losing effort.
As reconfigured in recent redistricting, the 6th leans so heavily Democratic that its current incumbent. GOP Rep. Mark Walker, is thinking about running in another district or against U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, in the GOP primary.
When asked if all the people on Hanes' committee have agreed to support him if he runs, Natasha Smith, speaking for Hanes, said they "all have agreed it is a conversation worth having to help him make his decision."
In his statement announcing the exploratory committee, Hanes said he was "humbled that this same group of friends, neighbors and businessmen think enough of me to help explore this great opportunity to serve and unite this new Triad based Congressional district."
Since resigning from the N.C. House, Hanes has been a registered lobbyist and has worked with law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP on contract and business development matters, Smith said.
