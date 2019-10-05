GREENSBORO — Among stacks of used furniture and appliances, Kris Sharpe ducks into a crevice between a refrigerator and an office desk and reaches for something.
It’s an old photo album.
He flips it open to reveal pages of black and white photos that are of a Greenland airbase in the 1940s.
“The same guy that had this had a lot of really old stuff and record players and old golf clubs. I held onto it because I thought it was neat,” said Sharpe, the operations manager for a company called Junk-King.
You know the old saying about one man’s trash?
Well, this story is a little different.
• • •
Junk-King is among a growing number of eco-friendly trash haulers — yes, you read that right — who go to great lengths to keep as much stuff as they can out of local landfills.
The same is true for College Hunks Hauling and Junk Moving, another local operation.
Ditto for Greensboro-based Junk Pros.
Of course, it wasn’t always this way.
There was a time when trash was, you know, trash. Unwanted TVs and couches ended up in places like the White Street Landfill without much thought to the environment.
But science has shown it takes time for all that trash to break down, releasing toxins that are harmful to the air and soil.
It’s become a concern for environmentalists, especially as landfills continue to run out of space. But they say the solution comes down to this: Limit the amount of trash that gets dumped.
And now, a number of burgeoning companies across the country like Junk-King have taken that idea to heart and turned it into a business.
Their model is simple: They’ll haul your stuff away. But before dumping it, they’ll take out anything that can be reused so that it can be sold or donated.
“Most people in America don’t recycle. That’s what Junk-King is trying to promote. Let’s be green while hauling stuff away,” said Mark Patterson, owner of Junk-King.
He added that avoiding the landfill is not just good for the environment but business, too. An average fee for dumping is around $130 per truck load, but can go higher depending on the weight.
The company has nine employees and between its three trucks, picks up as many as 20 loads a day.
Patterson said about half the stuff goes to the landfill. The rest gets recycled or taken to their Greensboro warehouse for sorting.
And you won’t believe what they’ve hauled away.
“Some people have given us vending machines. Massive amounts of refrigerators and freezers. Office stuff. A lot of odds and ends,” Patterson said.
• • •
According to some estimates, the U.S. generates roughly 250 million tons of solid waste each year.
Food scraps. Magazines. Packaging. The list could go on.
Around 35% gets recycled. The rest goes to landfills.
And therein lies the problem: Landfills are running out of room.
The country has about 2,000 of them and some are near capacity.
New York, for instance, has resorted to shipping its trash to other states.
Companies like Triad Junk Removal are committed to making sure that whatever gets taken to the landfill is something that just can’t be recycled. The Greensboro-based company, which employs 10 and hauls between 50 and 100 loads a month, has cleaned out such high-profile sites as the Kress Building and the old Sears catalog center.
“We do recycle as much as we can,” said Scott Capamaggio, who runs the company with his son, Nick.
Many items such as tires, televisions and appliances can’t be taken to a landfill because they have toxic chemicals or parts. Instead, they have to go to special facilities.
“Sometimes we have to charge more for those items because we get charged for them,” explained Susen Patterson, who operates Junk-King with her husband, Mark. “At least it’s not going into the landfill.”
Instead, it might end up at a local thrift store.
If, say, a table is in good shape, some junk hauling companies will donate it to second-hand stores like Goodwill and The Salvation Army.
Capamaggio said he works with Treasure Junction, a High Point furniture outlet and thrift store.
“It keeps it out of the landfill and keeps people employed and does a service,” Capamaggio said.
Junk Pros also focuses on donations.
“We do a lot of work with estate-sale companies, for instance, and we take the time to box it up and take it to a charity of their preference,” owner Zack Brown said.
Junk Pros frequently takes items to Goodwill and Freedom House, a Greensboro thrift store.
“If there is a way that we can donate it, we always do that,” Brown said.
Customers do pay for all of this hauling. An average 18-cubic-yard load — the equivalent of about six pickup truck loads — will set you back about $500 at Junk-King.
Customers who want to do their own purging can rent dumpsters from companies like Triad Junk. Capamaggio said his staff will go so far as to cull items from those dumpsters before heading to the landfill.
He recalls a recent pickup when his crew found a sculpture that looked like a dinosaur made of welded metal and gears. It took two men to lift it so it could be taken to Treasure Junction.
“We get literally anything you can think of at some point or another,” Capamaggio said.
• • •
While most hauls aren’t glamorous, there is a sense of wonder when something special is discovered.
A 1930s-era copy of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” — written in German — was one such find made by Junk-King.
Sharpe, the company’s operations manager, will try to sell those items on websites like Letgo, VarageSale and Facebook Marketplace. What is made from the sale helps offset dumping fees — and again, one less thing that has to be taken to the landfill.
College Hunks movers found a folded American flag in a display case while loading discarded items from a nursing home.
“That’s something we didn’t want to throw away,” Manager Jon Lewis said.
So it was donated to a veteran’s organization.
Whether for profit or goodwill, eco-friendly haulers try to be good stewards of other people’s trash. Like the time Junk-King picked up a bunch of industrial baking sheets from a business and donated them to Meals on Wheels.
“I feel like we’re not only helping people,” Susen Patterson said, “we’re saving it going into the landfill.”
