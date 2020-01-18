HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Despite 33 points from Kayden "K.D." Dawkins, Eastern Guilford came up five points short in an effort to upset undefeated Fayetteville Westover this afternoon at Smith High School.

“We didn’t come into this game to come close,” said Wildcats coach Joseph Spinks. “We came to win, and we are all disappointed right now. I think we played well, though.”

“I’m proud of them, but I am always proud of them, even though they irritate me. But sometimes I think they do that on purpose.”

Eastern, the No. 7 team in the HSXtra.com Top 10 poll, was playing in the BigShots.net MLK Tourney Town Showcase, an annual six-team, one-day event.

“I love these kinds of games, especially at this time of year,” said Spinks. “These games show you what you have to do to prepare for the playoffs.”

Dawkins, a 5-foot-8 junior guard for the Wildcats, hit two quick 3-pointers to start the game, helping Eastern play the state’s 15th-ranked team evenly through the first quarter.

With Westover starting players at 6-8, 6-7, 6-4, 6-0 and 5-9, the Wildcats were at a significant size disadvantage. But Kannell Smith, Eastern’s tallest starter at 6-4, and 6-3 Omarion Johnson didn’t let the Wolverines win the battles underneath and denied the Wolverines second-chance points.

“When he hits the boards like that, it gets the whole team going,” Dawkins said of Smith.

Smith added, “Since we were smaller, we had to put a body on them and try to keep them off the boards. I think we did a good job.”

Dawkins finished the first half with 13 points, then brought Eastern to within two points, 38-36, with two straight 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half.

But when Westover pressured full court, the Wolverines' size and length caused problems for the Wildcats. By the end of the third quarter, Westover had a 10-point lead, 54-44, a seemingly insurmountable margin.

Before the start of the fourth quarter, however, Spinks told his team to take it a little at a time.

“I challenged them,” he said. “I said, ‘Give me a good two minutes and then we will see where we are.' ”

He got his two minutes and then some. With 4:54 left, Johnson scored after a rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Dawkins. His basket cut the deficit to two, 58-56. A minute later, Dawkins scored on a drive to tie it at 60. He fouled out with 7.5 left with 33 points, 20 in the second half.

Westover, playing out of the Patriot Athletic 3-A Conference, proved its ability to finish games and escaped with the 69-64 win to move to 17-0 on the season. Eastern dropped to 12-6.

Eastern Guilford          16  10  18  20   —   64

Westover                         16  16  22  15   —   69

Westover (16-0) — Isaiah Bridges 2, D’Marco Dunn 21, Darius Jewell 15, Elijah Hayes 4, Traymond Willis 19, Ma’nas Drummond 4, Marvin Barnes 4

Eastern Guilford (12-6) — Omarion "O.J." Johnson 14, Kayden "K.D." Dawkins 33, Jayron Rankin 2, Kamell Smith 15.

