HIGH POINT — Crews plan to detour traffic Friday night on Interstate 74 so a new drainage pipe can be installed near Eastchester Drive/N.C. 68.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.
During the closure, drivers will be directed to take Exit 67 for Eastchester Drive to exit from and return to the interstate.
The work is dependent on the weather and will be rescheduled for Saturday if needed, DOT said.