HIGH POINT — Everything in the new Earth Fare store at 4105 Brian Jordan Place is healthy, right down to the filtered water that will mist the vegetables.
Welcome to the first Earth Fare to open in the Triad in nearly 17 years. The much anticipated opening of the newly-built 24,000-square-foot store at Palladium at Deep River shopping center is at 7 a.m. today.
Founded in 1975 as a small health-food store in Asheville called Dinner for the Earth, the company expanded into a full-service grocery and in 1993 became Earth Fare.
“We center ourselves as a health care company that happens to sell groceries. Our mission is that we would sell only the cleanest foods,” said President and CEO Frank Scorpiniti, who was in High Point for the free-standing store’s opening.
Scorpiniti said the company’s food philosophy dictates that every product offered in the store is free of a list of artificial ingredients, such as synthetic hormones, antibiotics, trans-fats, sweeteners and preservatives.
“If we wouldn’t feed it to our families, then we wouldn’t sell it to our customers,” Scorpiniti said.
The chain has 54 locations in 10 states. The High Point store is the 12th to open in North Carolina. It employs 98 full- and part-time workers.
This is first healthy food store of its caliber to open in the High Point market. It is also convenient to residents in west Greensboro.
“We saw a community that is vibrantly growing and looking for healthier alternatives and a healthy food environment that could bring a full shop assortment under one roof,” Scorpiniti said.
Prior to opening, the store formed a community advisory board which is standard procedure for new stores. The 30 members from High Point have been meeting for several months to weigh in on the store's dairy choices, grass-fed beef options, fresh seafood and local produce.
Earth Fare stocks 1,200 of its own proprietary non-GMO food items and cruelty-free health and beauty products, including full-spectrum CBD oil.
The chain employs a medical doctor to help the company stay abreast of healthy food developments.
“That’s pretty unique,” Scorpiniti said. “We think we need that extra validation to make sure we’re on the right path because we’re influencing a lot of customers and their families.”
A handful of the store's products are labeled Hand Picked, items that are curated specifically for Earth Fare such as chocolate bars, olive oil, pesto and even an award-winning Brie.
The new store also features amenities such as freshly ground peanut butter, bulk dispensing of such liquids as vinegar and olive oil, and a juice bar.
It also offers a budget-friendly program called Clean Food Security in which daily entrees-to-go are offered that can feed a family of four for about $2.50 per person.
A prepared food service area offers other items to go such as salads, pizzas, sandwiches, a hot foods bar and even $5 rotisserie chicken.
For the grand opening today, a $3,000 donation will be made to Growing High Point, a nonprofit that aims to improve impoverished neighborhoods.