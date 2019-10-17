Early voting sticker
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Early voting started Wednesday for the Nov. 5 municipal election.

Here's what you need to know:

Key races and issues

High Point bonds: The city is seeking voter support to issue $50 million in bonds. The money would be distributed among three areas: $22 million for road projects, $21.5 million for parks and recreation projects and $6.5 million for affordable housing. City officials have said they expect no tax increase, based on the plan created to cover the cost of repaying the bonds over time.

High Point mayor: Incumbent Jay Wagner, who served five years as a council member before being elected mayor in 2017, is seeking a second term as mayor. He faces a challenge from J. Carlvena Foster, a Guilford County commissioner and former Guilford County Board of Education member. 

Summerfield mayor: With no incumbent, the town will get a new mayor. Former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes faces off against Danny Nelson, a retired Greensboro Fire Department captain who owns his own construction business, D.B. Nelson & Sons. 

What else is on the ballot?

Municipal offices for High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Whitsett, Gibsonville, Sedgefield Sanitary District, Burlington and Kernersville.

Where can I vote early?

Two early voting sites are now open and three more open next week.

Old Courthouse-Blue Room (Room 108), 301 W. Market St., Greensboro

Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point

Additional locations opening Oct. 25:

Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro

Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point

Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., Jamestown

The Old Courthouse and Washington Terrace sites are open weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The additional sites are open weekdays from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., starting Oct. 25.

All sites are open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26-27.

How long do I have to wait to vote early?

You can check before you head out to vote. The Guilford County Board of Elections has set up a website that shows the wait time at each of the early voting sites: www.guilfordearlyvoting.com. Check it out.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

Voters must go to their precinct to cast a ballot. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

