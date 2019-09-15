Last Day Of Early Voting

Sticker of voter during the the final day of early voting, at the old Guilford County Courthouse, on Saturday, October 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

HIGH POINT — Early voting starts Wednesday for the Oct. 8 primary, with the majority of races on the ballot in High Point.

Initially, just the Washington Terrace Park site at 101 Gordon St. in High Point will be open. Two other sites open Sept. 27.

Voters will whittle down the number of candidates for the mayoral races in High Point and Burlington, as well as the High Point council races for the at-large and Ward 1 seats. Winners move on to the Nov. 5 municipal election.

Voters can cast ballots early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 4 starting Wednesday at Washington Terrace Park.

Two additional sites open Sept. 27:

  • Old Courthouse (Blue Room), 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.
  • Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.

They will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays from Sept. 27-Oct. 4.

All sites will be open from 10 a.m-5 p.m. the weekend of Sept. 28-29.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 for the primary. Voters must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

For more information, go to www.guilfordelections.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments