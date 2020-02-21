Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING... .WHILE PRECIPITATION HAS GENERALLY COME TO AN END ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, TEMPERATURES DROPPING BELOW FREEZING WILL ALLOW ANY RAIN AND MELTED SNOW FROM YESTERDAY'S STORM TO REFREEZE. THIS WILL ALLOW FOR BLACK ICE FORMATION ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION, WITH CONDITIONS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY LATE MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...BLACK ICE FORMATION IS EXPECTED AS RAIN AND MELTED SNOW BEGIN TO REFREEZE ON AREA ROADWAYS. THIS WILL LEAD TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THOSE ON FOOT OR IN A VEHICLE. * WHERE...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON EST TODAY. * IMPACTS...ICE BUILDUP ON AREA ROADWAYS, ESPECIALLY ANY UNTREATED SECONDARY ROADWAYS, WILL LEAD TO TREACHEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS LIKELY TO PERSIST THROUGHOUT THE MORNING COMMUTE. TRY TO DELAY DEPARTURE IF POSSIBLE, AND IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, ALLOW FOR EXTRA TIME TO ARRIVE AT YOUR DESTINATION AND INCREASE YOUR FOLLOWING DISTANCE FROM THE CAR IN FRONT OF YOU. ALL SPOTS THAT APPEAR TO BE WET ARE LIKELY TO BE ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE OBTAINED BY VISITING DRIVENC.GOV. &&