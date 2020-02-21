GREENSBORO — Guilford County's early voting sites will reopen today at noon.
The 15 sites were supposed to open at 8 a.m. on weekdays during the early voting period for the March 3 primary. However, the Guilford County Board of Elections delayed the start of early voting today over concerns that roads might be dangerous after Thursday's snowstorm.
The board made the decision Thursday during an emergency meeting. Early voting on Thursday ended at 4 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m., also because of the weather.
Saturday hours remain the same, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The board made no provision for making up the time.
More than 9,300 people have cast a ballot during the first six days of early voting, county elections data show. Just over 1,100 people voted on Thursday compared with a little more than 1,700 the day before, data show. Monday saw the highest turnout, with more than 1,800 casting a ballot.
Find out the wait times at early voting sites here.
Early voting runs through Feb. 29.
