GREENSBORO — The "early" evidence suggests that Guilford County voters are jazzed about taking part in the 2020 presidential elections.
A total of 6,995 more county residents participated in early voting this election cycle than in the last presidential primary four years ago.
That's a 21.4% increase over early voting numbers in the 2016 primary when 32,756 residents cast early ballots.
Guilford County elections director Charlie Collicutt released figures for the latest cycle showing that 39,751 county residents cast ballots during the 15-day early voting span that started Feb. 13 and ended Saturday afternoon.
The two biggest voting days this time around came on Friday and Saturday, when a combined 13,493 ballots were cast. That's more than a third of the entire, 15-day tally.
Friday was the biggest voting day, Collicutt's figures show, with 6,802 residents casting ballots that day.
Of the 15 locations throughout the county where people could cast early ballots, three voting sites racked up more 4,000 ballots each:
• Brown Recreation Center on East Vandalia Road — 4,154
• Leonard Recreation Center on Ballinger Road — 4,152
• Bur-Mill Park clubhouse on Owls Roost Road — 4,097
In 2016, the last Friday of early voting also drew the heaviest traffic when a total of 6,150 residents cast ballots — or about 10% fewer than this year's highest daily count.
In 2016, the Guilford County Board of Elections opened 11 sites countywide for early voting, four fewer than this year.
For those who have yet to vote in the primary, the polls are open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters are required to vote in their assigned precincts.
And if you voted early for a candidate who dropped out of the race, you can't vote again.
"We do have voters call and ask that very question," Collicutt said. "But ... the voter cannot vote again."
More information is available at the Guilford County Board of Elections's website.
