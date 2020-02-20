GREENSBORO — Early voting sites are closing early today due to the threat of bad weather.
The Guilford County Board of Elections voted unanimously today at an emergency meeting to close all 15 early voting sites at 4 p.m. They were scheduled to be open until 7:30 p.m.
And the sites will open late on Friday, at noon instead of 8 a.m. They'll stay open until 7:30 p.m. as scheduled on Friday, the board decided. And Saturday hours remain the same, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The board made no provision for making up the time.
The elections board reduced the hours due to concerns over potential icy road conditions with Thursday's storm after discussing it with county emergency management. Forecasters are predicting 1-2 inches of snow could fall in the area this afternoon.
Early voting runs through Feb. 29 for the March 3 primaries.
