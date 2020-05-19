RALEIGH — N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen asked residents on Tuesday to “hang in there” while officials make sure the threat of the coronavirus has subsided enough to allow for more restrictions to be eased, possibly later this week.
Gov. Roy Cooper's current stay-at-home order, which expires late Friday afternoon, prevents barber shops, salons, gyms and movie theaters from opening and limits restaurant sales to takeout and delivery transactions only.
The proposed second part of the governor's three-phase plan could lift the order and allow these businesses to reopen at capped capacities with safety mandates.
Cohen said Tuesday the trends, which are based on rolling daily averages, are “not perfect but they are largely stable."
She acknowledged the threat of a lawsuit by salon owners who are unable to operate, as well as a Lincoln County restaurant owner who was cited for violating Cooper's order by opening his dining room for patrons.
“We ask folks to hang in there with us as we look at our numbers,” Cohen said. “We want folks to be making good decisions to protect not just themselves but their community."
A federal judge last weekend blocked enforcement of a portion of Cooper's current order preventing churches from holding indoor services attended by more than 10 people.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there were 675 new virus cases and 30 additional deaths in North Carolina compared to the day before, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Overall, there have been 19,700 positive cases and about 690 deaths (47 in Guilford County).
The first case in Avery County, reported this week, means positive tests have now been recorded in all 100 North Carolina counties.
