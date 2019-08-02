An administrative law judge ruled Friday that state environmental officials have the power to order Duke Energy to remove all coal ash from basins where it has been stored for decades.
The decision directly affects the dispute over what to do with millions of tons of ash at the Belews Creek Steam Station, northwest of Greensboro, where the utility wants to use "cap in place" technology that would leave some of the ash in its current burial site.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality depicted the decision Friday as "a significant ruling in favor of DEQ."
"The ALJ (administrative law judge) affirmed that DEQ had proper legal authority to elect the closure option for each coal ash impoundment," the agency said Friday in a news release.
While important, the decision by Administrative Law Judge Selina Malherbe does not fully decide the case in DEQ's favor, but simply rejects the notion that the agency lacked authority to make the determinations that it reached earlier this year.
Friday's decision does not affect the ongoing cleanup near Eden at the former Dan River Steam Station, site of a major coal ash spill five years ago. Duke Energy has agreed landfill disposal is the best solution there and that cleanup is well under way.
But the utility, based in Charlotte, petitioned the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings in April to reverse DEQ's earlier decision requiring it to excavate millions of tons of submerged coal ash at Belews Creek and five other plants elsewhere in the state.
DEQ's determination earlier this year required that the excavated ash at those locations be buried in separate, lined landfills to keep it away from nearby ground and surface waters. The ash has been stored in so-called "impoundments," or storage basins, for decades at some of the plants.
DEQ Secretary Michael Regan expressed satisfaction with Friday's ruling, noting that it "confirms that DEQ has the authority to select the method of closure for coal ash impoundments."
“DEQ stands by its determination that the best way to protect public health, communities and the environment is to excavate coal ash impoundments across the state," Regan said. "We will continue to defend that decision as this appeal moves forward.”
Duke Energy said in a news release Friday afternoon that while Malherbe's decision threw out some of its claims, it allowed others to proceed.
"While we are disappointed in the ruling on this issue, we will proceed with the appeal," the company said, adding that it continues "firm in our belief that the NC DEQ decision is wrong."
The company asserted that DEQ's requirement that Duke excavate its coal ash at all the plants and dispose of it in lined landfills was "wrong, not based in science and engineering — and not in the best interest of our customers and communities."
"The state’s decision on basin closure mandates the most extreme option for the lowest-risk basins, ignoring information that clearly shows capping the ash in place would continue to fully protect people and the environment," Duke Energy said in its Friday statement.
Duke Energy is obligated under the state Coal Ash Management Act to eliminate all of its coal ash basins by the end of 2029 under DEQ supervision.
In reviewing the situation at Belews Creek and the other disputed plants, DEQ sided with environmental groups that have argued disposing of the ash in lined landfills was the best way to guarantee it would not contaminate nearby ground water, streams and lakes.
The ash contains trace amounts of such contaminants as arsenic, thallium and other chemicals that pose a potential threat to human health and the environment.
Duke Energy argues that at Belews Creek and several other storage sites, the ash could be isolated from the environment just as effectively by leaving it in place and capping it with an impervious cover.
"By contrast, excavation would drastically increase the cost to customers and create decades of disruption for communities — with no measurable benefit — compared to safely capping the ash in place," the company said Friday.
The nonprofit Southern Environmental Law Center joined Regan in praising Malherbe's decision, noting that Friday's "dismissal puts to rest the notion that DEQ was premature in selecting a remedy for Duke's coal ash pollution."