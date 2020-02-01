GREENSBORO — Long before he successfully fought to integrate schools and hospitals, Dr. George Simkins walked the hallways of James B. Dudley High School.
So, too, did future attorney Bill Thomas. He was just 17 and a lover of the Constitution when he became the chief strategist of the sit-ins that occurred 60 years ago this month at the segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter.
“Dudley invested a lot in us,” said Thomas’ sister, retired educator Anthanette Thomas-Clark, who protested and was arrested downtown with her brother and scores of her high school classmates during the civil rights movement.
Dudley was the first high school for black students in the city at a time when segregation was certified by Jim Crow laws. The black community fought to have the school when it opened in 1929.
“The teachers did more than just teach,” Thomas-Clark said. “They loved us. They reprimanded us. They encouraged us. They let us know that we could be whatever we wanted to be and they pushed us in that direction.”
Dudley’s teachers got their motivation from the world around them. Just outside the classrooms lurked the indignities of second-class citizenship.
“They are the ones who set an example and provided a model — and then proceeded to inspire their students to stand up for their rights,” said noted historian and Duke University professor William Chafe, the author of “Civilities and Civil Rights,” an oft-quoted book about Greensboro during the civil rights movement.
“The high school experience was really critical.”
Second-hand books and high standards
Dudley, less than a mile away from N.C. A&T, was in many ways a typical segregated school in the South, with used books and second-hand equipment.
But John A. Tarpley, the school’s principal in 1960, set high standards.
“It did not matter that we had a torn book, but we had a book, and what was important was what was inside of that book,” Thomas-Clark said.
Tarpley nurtured the underfunded Dudley into a vibrant campus with highly-educated teachers, making it a strong staging ground for young leaders.
“So when (biology and physics teacher) Vance Chavis would tell all his students that he did not ride in the back of a Jim Crow bus, that he wouldn’t ride on a segregated bus and that he would never sit in the balcony of the Jim Crow theater, he was providing a role model for them,” Chafe said. “(English teacher) Nell Coley did the same thing when she used the novel she was reading to encourage them to have intellectual independence and to realize their potential for distinction.”
The list of students who left Dudley to make their mark on society is almost too numerous to mention.
Judge Elreta Alexander-Ralston, who graduated at 15, became the first black woman in North Carolina and only the second in the nation elected to the bench in 1968.
Another alum, Tom Alston, a rookie in 1954 with the St. Louis Cardinals, was in the first wave of black men to play on Major League Baseball teams.
Simkins, a 1940 Dudley graduate and dentist, helped change practices across the country with his lawsuit to integrate hospitals. The Annals of Internal Medicine, a medical journal, said his suit against Moses Cone Hospital did for hospitals what Brown v. Board of Education did for public schools.
Dudley’s Debra Lee grew up in southeast Greensboro and was the first black president and CEO of the BET television network and was once named by Forbes as the most powerful black woman in the country.
Yvonne Johnson would become the first African American mayor of Greensboro.
Clarence Avant, nicknamed the “The Black Godfather,” would become a powerful mentor to people in entertainment, sports and politics.
Opera singer Elvira Green broke ground for younger singers with the Metropolitan Opera, where she sang off and on from 1965 to 1991.
At Dudley they — and countless future teachers, business owners, mechanics, chefs, doctors and others — were mentored by principals and teachers who refused to let segregation rob students of self-esteem or devalue their abilities.
Many of them moved on to colleges including Bennett and A&T, where they continued to make history, meeting those expectations shaped by teachers who had gone far themselves, but who knew their students could go further.
‘Things I appreciate now’
Among those graduates who would have books written about them are Jibreel Khazan (then Ezell Blair Jr.), and the late David Richmond, who, along with Joseph McNeil and Franklin McCain, made history when they sat down at the Woolworth’s lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960, launching a movement.
McCain, who died in 2014, spent a year at Dudley before his family moved to Washington, D.C.
The four, according to the Rev. Martin Luther King, would give a second wind to the civil rights movement.
“We want you to think first-class,” Khazan said the teachers had always told them, “we want you to act first-class.”
Khazan recalled the late Ida Freeman Jenkins, whose words often rang in his ears.
“She would tell us over and over again that the only thing holding you back is if you don’t apply yourself,” Khazan said of the beloved social studies teacher who died in 2015 at the age of 103.
Tarpley, the founding principal, was a strict disciplinarian, but students later thanked him.
“At the time, I didn’t really appreciate all the things I appreciate now,” Robert Meadows, a 1954 graduate and then a Greensboro City School Board member, once told the News & Record when the Dudley stadium was named in Tarpley’s honor.
With protests and demonstrations in full swing, and the A&T students having gone home for the summer, Thomas, the rising Dudley senior, was among the most important people in the local movement at the time.
“He had a lot of power and he called the shots,” Thomas-Clark said about her brother.
He negotiated with civic leaders while calling on local clergy and adults affiliated with other civil rights groups.
Thomas, who later served as the Greensboro youth president of the NAACP, died in 2005 after a lengthy career as an attorney and civil rights activist that included once having an audience with then-U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy.
“What he learned at Dudley,” Thomas-Clark said, “he used as fuel.”
