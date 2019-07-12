GREENSBORO — Less than two weeks after making residents begin disposing of glass separately from their mixed recycling, the city has had to add bins at one drop-off recycling site, and is considering adding another site.
"The traffic is high; the product is clean that people are dropping off," said Tori Carle, the city's waste-reduction supervisor. "We are just really pleased with what folks are doing.”
On July 1, the city stopped accepting glass in its mixed recycling residential curbside pickup service. Now, residents who want to recycle their glass have to take it to one of four drop-off locations in the city. Those who don't want to take that extra step can throw their glass in the trash.
Carle didn't have figures yet on how much glass is being collected at the sites. But she said all the sites are being used, and that the city has had to increase the number of collection bins at the site at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library on Price Park Drive.
Crews are coming to pick up the glass from that location seven days a week and sometimes multiple times a day, she said.
The city lacks locations in north and southwest areas of the city, so they are going to try to open two more drop-off locations by the end of the month. After that, they might consider another location near Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, Carle said.
She said people appear to be following instructions on putting in just clean, dry glass bottles and jars. She's seen just one plastic bag dropped in with the glass recycling.
Carle also recounted hearing about a community member who, after seeing somebody put cardboard in the glass recycling, posted in a neighborhood forum to warn neighbors that putting the wrong stuff in the recycling could lead to the city potentially ending the glass drop-off sites.
That warmed her heart, Carle said.
The city still collects glass from restaurants and bars. Carle said that North Carolina law requires bars and restaurants recycle glass to have their ABC liquor license. Given that they already have crews dedicated to collecting for that, Carle said, it's basically cost-neutral for the city to collect glass at these sites. What was expensive, she said, was having the glass mixed in with the other recycling.
Little pieces of paper and other stuff stick to the glass, and the glass was "really, really dirty," she said. That resulted in it having a negative value for the city.
To make sure items are properly recycled, the city uses a "tag" system.
People who put in items not accepted for recycling may get a postcard letting them know they put the wrong thing in their bin. Those tagged for contaminating with unwanted items three times within a six-month period will have their recycling cart removed.
Carle said she hasn't seen any tags yet for glass in the mixed recycling thus far, so she is hopeful that people got the message about the change.
So what happens to all that glass anyway?
Recycled glass from Greensboro goes to a factory that remelts it to make new bottles for beer and other alcoholic beverages, Carle said, explaining the bottles then get sold to North Carolina craft breweries.