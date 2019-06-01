DRONES (copy) (copy)

file photo

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Drones helped the Guilford County Sheriff's Office track down a girl reported missing early Saturday.

Deputies responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 5000 block of Randleman Road in reference to a missing juvenile female, the sheriff's office said in a news release. They were told the girl was last seen between 8 and 9 p.m. on Friday. All indications were that she had left on her own.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Crime Repression Team sent out drones and deputies, using information from the drones, found the girl about 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

She was returned home safely after paramedics cleared her medically, the sheriff's office said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments