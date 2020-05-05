ASHEBORO — A high-speed chase today ended in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 73/74 that left one person dead and another seriously injured, officials say.
Authorities have not said what prompted the high-speed pursuit and have not released the name of the driver who was being chased and died after hitting another vehicle head-on.
About 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Chatham and Randolph county sheriff's offices chased a gray Nissan Pathfinder into Asheboro on U.S. 64, the city police department said in a news release.
Asheboro police officers did not join the pursuit, but held traffic at major intersections along U.S. 64 to minimize the chance of a vehicle collision, police said. Randolph deputies and Highway Patrol troopers tried at least twice to end the chase using "stop sticks" to deflate the vehicle's tires.
Once out of city limits, the Pathfinder made its way to Interstate 73/74 and headed northbound in the southbound lane, police said.
That's when law enforcement ended their pursuit. The Pathfinder drove the wrong way for nearly 3 miles before sideswiping a blue Acura and striking a black Jeep head-on just north of Salisbury Street at 12:28 p.m., police said.
The Acura's driver had minor injuries but the driver of the Jeep was taken by EMS to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The driver who was being pursued died. Police said the driver's name is being withheld pending notification of family.
The Asheboro police traffic unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 336-626-1300, Ext. 314.
