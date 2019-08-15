GREENSBORO — Center-city promoter Downtown Greensboro Inc. might get some planning money from Guilford County government, but it won’t be the easiest $50,000 the nonprofit group ever landed.
DGI President Zack Matheny told the county Board of Commissioners at a Thursday work session his group sought the grant to complete financing for an effort to update similar strategic planning nearly a decade ago.
“So the question is, what’s going to happen in the next five to 10 years?” Matheny said. “What are we going to be?”
Matheny said he and other DGI leaders envision an inclusive, communitywide effort to gauge public sentiment and chart a dynamic course for the next chapter of downtown development.
“I don’t want a plan that just sits on a desk,” he said.
But he drew sharp criticism from Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston, who said the DGI presentation was deficient because Matheny did not mention the importance of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum to downtown’s successful revitalization.
Nor had DGI done much in general to help the community’s minority residents, he said.
“That’s an economic engine,” Alston said of the museum and conference center that he played a key role in bringing to fruition. “I’ve been very disappointed that you all don’t give it credit.”
Matheny disputed that, saying his presentation did not mention the museum and a number of other important downtown projects because his message Thursday focused on six priority projects that had emerged from the 2010 planning process.
They included such initiatives as completing the Downtown Greenway, developing a comprehensive “streetscape” program for downtown, and creating a “signature performing arts center.”
Matheny noted that the Greensboro City Council and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce have committed $50,000 each to the DGI initiative, and that a number of local foundations pledged $10,000 apiece.
Commissioner Jeff Phillips said he fully supported the concept of planning for downtown development, but would like more specifics on what the end result might be.
Ultimately, the board voted to hold a public hearing on DGI’s request Sept. 19, with Alston casting the lone negative vote. Alston had sought a delay of two or three months to give DGI time to refine its proposal.
In other action, the board heard a report from assistant public health director Iulia Vann on proposed rule changes to make county facilities not just smoke-free, but completely tobacco-free.
Guilford health officials hope to schedule a public hearing and board vote on the proposal next month, Vann said.
The new policy would ban not only cigarettes and other “combustible” tobacco products but also electronic vaping gear and smokeless “dip or chew.”
The ban would apply at county buildings, some other government facilities, county vehicles and county parks, Vann said.
The board also received a report from county Facilities Director Dan Durham on five major “capital projects” that are underway carrying a total price tag of about $65 million.
The projects range from the $3.5 million renovation of the Old Courthouse to a $20 million mental health center in northern Greensboro. Other projects include a new $14.8 million animal shelter, $14.4 million EMS maintenance complex and a $12 million sheriff’s office building.
Commissioners encouraged Durham to do what he could to get the adult mental health center completed before the March 2021 opening date that his estimate suggested.