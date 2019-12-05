Holiday arts: Festival of Lights

GREENSBORO — The Festival of Lights on Friday night will cause road closures downtown earlier that day. 

Greensboro police plan to close Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place at 12:30 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m. McGee Street between Davie and Elm Street will close. 

At 3 p.m., Elm Street between Gate City Boulevard and West Friend Avenue will close. 

At 6 p.m., police plan to close Market Street, Friendly Avenue and Washington Street until 9 p.m.

The Festival of Lights will run from 6 to 9 p.m., and police said all downtown roads should reopen by 10:30 p.m. 

Police will direct traffic while roads are barricaded. 

