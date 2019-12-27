Road work ahead sign

File photo

GREENSBORO — Washington Street, from Davie Street to Church Street, will be closed 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly starting Jan. 6 for utility installation.

Work is expected to be completed by Jan. 9.

Drivers should find an alternate route during those times.

