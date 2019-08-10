Updated 10:47 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A section of North Eugene Street closed for most of Saturday after a water main break is now back open, police said.
North Eugene Street between Bellemeade Street and Sternberger Place was reported closed about 5 a.m. Saturday due to a water main break.
Police said about 10:45 p.m. that the area has reopened to traffic.
GREENSBORO — A water main break downtown will affect traffic to the Grasshoppers game tonight, officials said.
North Eugene Street between Bellemeade Street and Sternberger Place remains closed, police said in a news release. The area was reported closed early Saturday morning due to a water main break.
Police advice those attending the Greensboro Grasshoppers game tonight to use alternate routes and to find parking away from this area.