GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro's leaders want to make some "big moves" and they hope the public will offer reactions and suggestions for the central business district's next decade in its 2030 Vision Plan.
For the past six months, led by economic development agency Downtown Greensboro Inc. and a consultant, the group has held focus groups and brainstormed ideas designed to make downtown a more attractive place for residents to relax and do business.
Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the groups will hold two drop-in sessions where the public can see what ideas are on the list so far, give their reactions and make other suggestions.
Given what's on the list, no suggestion is too big or too small to consider as the groups work out plans for growth and programs that will attract people to downtown.
Their ultimate goals include: Encourage creativity, connect downtown with surrounding destinations through various modes of transportation, make downtown a prominent destination with lots of green space and encourage development of diverse types of housing
Suggestions for "big moves": from focus groups so far include:
• The Depot as gathering place: Re-imagine the Depot on East Washington Street and its grounds as a mixed-use hub that will anchor a revitalized neighborhood. Suggestions for the depot include a mixed-use hub that will include retail, restaurants and market and maker spaces.
• Autonomous shuttle connector: Use high-tech transit to connect UNCG, downtown, and N.C. A&T and to move people through downtown. An "Autonomous Vehicle (AV)" shuttle featuring technology from A&T would bring people to and through the most vibrant areas of downtown.
• Build a multi-use arena: It would be designed to showcase music, sports, conferences and more. The arena "will build on the momentum in the Ballpark neighborhood, bringing thousands of visitors to downtown each year."
• A lower downtown gateway: Create some kind of architectural gateway feature that would highlight the business and restaurant growth at South Elm Street near Gate City Boulevard.
DGI will post those ideas at the drop-in sessions and ask visitors to come up with ideas of their own. Leaders of the sessions, including Zack Matheny, president of DGI, will also collect information about where participants live, work and play.
Over the winter, the group will collect more public input, DGI said in a news release, and begin drafting a final report to be ready in spring, 2020.
