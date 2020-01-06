GREENSBORO — Zack Matheny, president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., was elected to the International Downtown Association board of directors.
The IDA is an organization that connects leaders who are working to create vibrant city centers. The organization's board is made up of 46 urban professionals with representatives from various central city improvement districts and partnerships in the U.S. and abroad.
"While Greensboro continues to work on its 2030 Vision Plan and how we want our downtown to look, feel and function 10 years from now, it’s an asset to have fellow IDA members who can help inspire us with the work they have done in their cities," Matheny said in a release.
Matheny, who became DGI's president in 2015, was elected to a three-year term on the IDA board.
