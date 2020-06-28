Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE AND NORTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT... AT 344 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR MONROETON, OR 9 MILES NORTHEAST OF GREENSBORO, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, BURLINGTON, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, ALAMANCE, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA AND MONTICELLO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&