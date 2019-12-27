As a second-career pastor, I live the challenges of a church struggling to survive financially while remaining faithful to its customs and traditions in worship.
Every obstacle we encounter is a hidden opportunity, yet to see this, our perspective must change.
My family and I moved from Orlando, Fla., where frost and freezing temperatures are likely, but not all that common.
Because of the warmer weather, outdoor plants and flowers are enjoyed for more months when proper care is provided. It was at this point, I decided to not discard my Christmas poinsettias but place it in the front of the house.
As the spring and summer arrived, the poinsettias grew spindly and wild. Coincidently, the partner of my coworker worked for the Department of Agriculture and shared the essential knowledge for growing these plants: prune a poinsettia only in months that begin with an ‘a’ (April and August).
After applying this advice, our poinsettias were waist-high and blooming at Christmas. However, a frost killed the plants, and they never came back.
Last year, after the Christmas Eve and celebration services, 30 small poinsettia plants were abandoned in our church. My previous knowledge and experience with this plant called to me, and I eventually took them all home.
Trust me, a living room is not the place for 30 plants, but my family was both agreeable and supportive.
When the risk of frost passed, the 15 surviving plants were moved outside, transplanted, and pruned (it was April). What looked like “‘planters of death” one day transformed into a glorious rebirth in only a few weeks.
With full sun, monthly Miracle Grow and daily water, the 8-inch plant grew to over 4.5 feet tall. They eventually grew so large they would no longer fit through the door without damage.
The weather in Greensboro grew cold, and the threat of frost forced me to move the plants back to the living room.
Within a few days I rented a U-Haul and a faithful companion from my congregation helped to transport them back to the church they were previously rescued from, and they began to bloom.
With a little care, plants that would be discarded lived to be the focus of another Christmas service.
The message, meaning and hope in a simple story of preserving life can be an inspiration for us all this Christmastime. Life is meant to be cared for — with our participation, compassion and love, so we may always have the means and support to grow, bloom and thrive.
Everyone and every life holds meaning, purpose and value, and any obstacle can be an opportunity if we only consider changing our perspective.
Merry Christmas!
