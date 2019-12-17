GREENSBORO — Members of the city’s only indoor dog park and pub may soon be out in the cold.
After being open for just a year, The Barking Deck is getting evicted.
The building at 106 S. Walnut Circle is under contract with a new owner who wants the dog park out.
The new owner plans to occupy the building, “and we’ve been told that Feb. 19 will be our last day there,” said Paula Dozier, who opened the dog park last year with her husband, Keith.
Dozier said she found out about the building being sold when she went to negotiate the new lease. Dozier said she wanted to expand the dog park into the recently vacated adjacent space. She said membership has grown to 300 with the park averaging 600 visits a month.
So she is scouting for a new location and would like to find something similar.
The city classifies the current building as indoor recreational. It was occupied by a dance studio before Dozier moved in.
“The ideal scenario for us would be to go into an old church, an old gymnasium, an old dance studio … or possibly a restaurant if it’s large enough,” Dozier said.
It would need to be large — somewhere between 6,000 and 10,000 square feet. Ideally, it would have at least two bathrooms, an outdoor area that could be fenced in and plenty of parking.
You’d think finding one wouldn’t be a problem. But Dozier said there are a couple of challenges.
Finding a lease within her budget is difficult and the cost of upfitting the space could run into six figures, she said.
Then there’s finding the right owner.
“Landlords and property owners are a little resistant to our business concept because it sounds really different. They don’t know how it’s going to impact their property,” Dozier said. “We get rejected even in the phone-call phase. Before we even get to tell them anything about our business, they say no.”
The Barking Deck has had over 3,500 people and 2,100 dogs come through its doors since it opened. Many of those visitors want the dog park to keep going.
“Our members are like, ‘We will not let this business close,’ ” Dozier said. “Everyone is rallying around us trying to solve the problem.”
