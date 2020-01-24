GREENSBORO — After being told in September that her beloved service dog was found dead, Katelyn Heath was overwhelmed by the call that he was alive.
Jax, who had been missing since late July, was reunited with Heath on Thursday at a local veterinary office. Today, she got to take him home.
"Getting the call that he was alive was so emotional," said Heath, 19, in the lobby of Animal Medical Centre of Greensboro. "We had been looking at pictures of him that day."
The Australian cattle mix's adventure began last summer when a pet sitter fell and dropped his leash. Jax, 2, became startled and ran away.
Heath, a UNCG sophomore who says Jax helped her with an anxiety disorder, said she wishes she knew what happened after that.
With help from family and friends, she posted flyers and searched for weeks.
In September, bad news came: Someone reported that a dog fitting Jax's description was found dead on a road.
Heath was devastated.
Last week, thinking she would never see her companion again, Heath got a tattoo of a pawprint with "02.15.19" — the date Jax officially became her service dog.
In the days, weeks and months since Jax has been missing, it's hard to know what his life has been like or how he's survived. Apparently the time apart didn't diminish his affection for Heath.
On Friday, Jax bathed Heath and her boyfriend with wet, sloppy dog kisses — even while wearing a protective "cone" to keep him from irritating a wounded ear — as the trio sat in Animal Medical Centre's lobby.
It was actually Jax's injured ear that led to his reunion with Heath.
A family recently brought Jax to Animal Medical Centre after the ear was torn during a fight with another dog at their home.
Veterinary staff said the family told them they believed Jax was a stray and didn't know if he was implanted with a microchip. If so, it would contain information on how to contact his owner.
Once the ear was treated, staff discovered that Jax indeed had a microchip.
That was good news for Jax, but the family had to be told he belonged to someone else.
"They took it really well," said Cindi Mounce, a vet technician. "They also donated money toward the treatment. I've worked in veterinary medicine since 2005 and this is the longest time I've seen a dog be away from its family."
Jax's story is an excellent example, Mounce said, of why it's a good idea for pets to be implanted with microchips. Pet owners should also make sure their personal information, such as phone numbers, are current in the event a chip gets scanned.
Heath said a dog that may appear like a stray could be a vital part of someone's life.
"I'm so glad he had a microchip," Heath said. "I would urge anyone who finds a dog to make sure to get them scanned as soon as possible."
As for Jax, he's going to get some time off from being a service dog.
With her arms wrapped around him, Heath grinned and said: "He's going to be on vacation for a little while."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.