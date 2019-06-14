A dog was mistakenly euthanized after a mix-up in paperwork at the Davidson County Animal Shelter earlier this week, county officials said.
The 16-month-old Australian Cattle Dog, Blaze, had been sent to the shelter for a 10-day quarantine, owner Joey Varker said in a social media post, after the dog bit a child in the family.
Varker wrote on Facebook that, when his wife, Rhea, went to the shelter to visit their dog, she was shown a different dog.
“After checking the kennels it is found out that our dog was mistakenly put down…” Varker said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “This mistake has taken a member of our small family and hurt not only me and my wife but also our three boys.”
The Davidson County Animal Shelter declined to comment on Monday’s incident, deferring to the county.
Assistant County Manager Casey Smith said the unintended euthanization of Blaze was due to a mistake in the intake paperwork.
“Due to overwhelming number of animals coming in and a limited staff, especially on weekends, this dog was crisscrossed with another dog scheduled to be euthanized that probably looked similar,” Smith said. “It was an unfortunate mistake.”
Blaze was supposed to return to its Lexington family home today.
Instead the county will have the dog cremated, and its ashes will be returned to the family in "a nice urn,” Smith said.
The county laid out a number of options for the family, including offering monetary compensation for the pure-bred dog, Smith said, but the gesture was not received well.
On Facebook, Varker wrote that the shelter offered the family another dog and that they were offered $300 in compensation. He called the offers an insult.
“I went looking for the family and apologized. I knew they were upset,” Smith said. “I offered what I could do to make it less painful for them, but obviously we can’t undo this.”
About 40 to 50 “bite dogs” are taken into the shelter each month for quarantine, Smith said. Ten were admitted on Saturday alone.
While there is a separate room to segregate sick dogs from healthy dogs, the bite dogs are put in kennels alongside other dogs due to space constraints.
Like many county shelters, the Davidson County Animal Shelter is stretched thin on resources and kennel space, he said. The shelter has the capacity to hold up to 200 animals at a time.
Smith said that, in the last four years the shelter has been partnered with the county, they have taken in about 20,000 animals.
“This is the first time this has ever happened,” he said. “I don’t say that to demean this situation. I just want to note that our error rate is extremely low and we want to make it even lower.”
Smith said they are looking at a number of internal preventative measures, including matching the dog set to be euthanized to a smartphone picture taken at intake and expediting the rate they get the animals into the system.
They have also talked about putting a tag on the dogs’ ankles, although that would be difficult for aggressive dogs, or using animal-safe paint to mark certain dogs with an orange dot on their shoulders to make them visually distinct.
While the measures aim to prevent future incidents, the shelter can’t rectify the mistake that was made.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture is investigating the incident.