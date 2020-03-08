GREENSBORO — For the next two months, area residents might notice their drinking water smells a little like it came from a swimming pool.
If so, the faint odor change will be because Greensboro and its seven water-system partners are switching temporarily to chlorine as a disinfectant.
The move, which starts Monday and lasts through May 11, aims to prevent contaminant growth in remote parts of the communities’ sprawling network of underground piping, said Dell Harney, Greensboro’s water supply manager.
“We have over 1,500 miles of underground piping in our system,” Harney said of the Greensboro water system, noting that it would stretch all the way to Colorado if laid end to end.
“This is a preventative maintenance item,” he said of temporarily chlorinating the water.
Other water systems cooperating in the 8-week initiative include High Point, Jamestown, the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority, Archdale, Burlington, Randleman and Reidsville.
Chlorine is a stronger disinfectant than chloramine, a blend of chlorine and amonia that the local water systems use most of the time.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that research has shown drinking water with “small amounts of chlorine does not cause harmful health effects and provides protection against waterborne disease outbreaks.”
But the switch back to chlorination might require that people who use or operate equipment sensitive to water quality, such as kidney dialysis machines or aquariums, make changes in how they filter the water they are using.
The Greensboro Department of Water Resources offers more detailed information about the periodic use of chlorination and other aspects of water treatment on its web page.
Chlorine had been the standard disinfectant that Greensboro used for decades. But the city, its water-system partners and many other communities switched from chlorine to chloramine during the past decade because it has similar germ killing prowess, but produces fewer chemical byproducts in the process.
These byproducts can be harmful to human health when they are present in heavy concentrations. Greensboro changed to chloramine as its standard disinfectant only as a precaution, not because its prior use of chlorine threatened anyone’s health, Harney said.
But he said that about every two years, local water systems temporarily return to chlorine to head off problems in parts of the system where water might move too slowly or sit unused for days at a time.
“It’s not that we are having any huge issues,” Harney said. “It’s that we are taking action to prevent that.”
Harney said that the eight water systems are all making the temporary switch to chlorine at the same time because in order to work effectively, the process has to be undertaken throughout an interconnected system.
The systems are partners in a regional water-sharing pact to guard against drought or some other calamity that might hit one community harder than another.
Collectively, the participating local governments except Burlington and Reidsville also own shares of the regional water authority that operates Randleman Regional Reservoir and its treatment plant.
Harney said representatives of the eight water distribution systems meet quarterly to share information, discuss challenges and plan together.
He said that part of the chlorination process includes speeding up the rate at which water flows through parts of the underground network. That could accentuate changes in water color or taste that do not pose a health risk, Harney said.
But he said that if these changes in someone’s tap water “persist more than half a day,” Greensboro residents should call 336-373-2489.
Harney said such alerts from area residents could help water managers detect unforeseen problem areas and add to their understanding of what is happening as the chlorination process moves ahead.
