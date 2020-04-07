DAVIE_STREET_FIRE_12jr_ (copy)

File photo: Billowing flames set a building on the opposite side of South Davie Street ablaze in April 1985.

 JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ/News & Record

In April 1985, a massive fire tore down Davie Street in downtown Greensboro. We're looking for people who recall the events of that day and the following days. Email us your memories, along with your name and phone number, to kenwyn.caranna@greensboro.com for a story we're working on.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments