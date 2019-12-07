EDEN — Brady O. Prewitt, a sailor who lost his life at Pearl Harbor in 1941, will have a full military burial in April at the family's cemetery in Arkansas.
Paul Prewitt, his surviving brother, plans to attend the service with a number of friends from Rockingham County. He recently learned his brother's remains were identified through DNA testing.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Brady was a 20-year-old seaman second class aboard the USS Oklahoma when, shortly before 8 a.m., Japanese bombs fell on Pearl Harbor.
Struck by multiple torpedoes during the surprise attack, the Oklahoma capsized and Prewitt and 428 other crewmen were lost.
In the days, months and years following the attack, the remains of the lost men aboard the ship were recovered. Ultimately, 35 were identified. Those not identified were buried as “unknowns” in 61 caskets and 45 graves at the National Memorial Center of the Pacific.
“We were not informed until the middle of January (1942) that he was missing,” Paul said recently. “In February, they advised us he was presumed killed because they had not identified the bodies.”
On the day of the attack, Paul was 21 and working for the Employees’ Compensation Commission in Washington, D.C. He and some friends were attending a football game in Washington. After the game, they were leaving the stadium when they saw a special edition of The Washington Post announcing the attack.
“I said I hoped they didn’t destroy the fleet,” Paul said, adding he knew Brady was in Hawaii but did not know his exact location.
Like other families, the Prewitts thought Brady was lost to them forever.
In June 2015, with permission from the National Memorial Center of the Pacific and deputy secretary of defense, the bodies of those victims were exhumed and transferred to government laboratories in Hawaii and at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. DNA tests were performed and, over the next few years, forensic scientists worked to match DNA with living relatives.
A few years ago, Paul received a call from someone claiming they were from the Navy and asking Paul to provide his DNA.
“We thought it was a scam,” he said, and he refused to give the sample. He received several more calls. Officials ultimately obtained a blood sample from the brothers’ cousin and got a match.
Several months ago, Paul once again got a call from the Navy, and this time, agreed to meet with the Naval officials in Hardy, Ark., where Brady was born. Paul was going to be in Memphis at the time and would drive over to Hardy.
On Oct. 15, Prewitt and his companion, Susie Prior, met with Cmdr. C. Lowe and other Naval personnel at the only McDonald’s in the tiny town of Hardy.
They presented Paul with a book detailing the process of the recovery and exhumation. They also gave him the choice of burying his brother’s remains in a casket or cremation.
They explained to Paul, who will be 100 on March 23, that his brother's bones would be placed in a casket. Then a U.S. Naval uniform exactly like the one Brady was wearing that day would cover the bones. A Purple Heart and the other awards and ribbons Brady had earned will be pinned on the uniform.
Paul and the officials designated April 8 as the date for the burial. That date also marks Brady's birthday.
It will be a full military burial at 1 p.m. in Perry Cemetery that had been established on Prewitt family land donated by John Wesley Prewitt, the grandfather of Paul and Brady. A second cousin, Paul Garner, and his wife, Carolyn, who still live in Hardy, are coordinating all the local details, Paul said.
Paul’s son, Paul Jr. and his wife, Camilla, and their sons, Cullen and wife, Amy, who live in Fredricksburg, Va., and Jeremy and wife Jamee of Richmond., Va., all plan to attend the service.
“It’s a great honor to be able to celebrate Brady’s life and the sacrifice he made to our country,” Paul said.
