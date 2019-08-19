The Winston-Salem City Council voted Monday to change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, leaving open for now the question of what the new name will be.
Supporters of a change praised the council and opponents condemned the decision during a public comment period that came after the vote had been taken. No public comments were taken in advance of the vote.
The fair has been called the Dixie Classic Fair since 1956. On Monday, more than 60 people packed the council chamber at City Hall, and a spillover crowd occupied a nearby conference room to watch on a video link.
The vote was technically 5-2 in favor of the change, since the vote of Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor, who abstained, counted as a 'Yes' under council rules.
'Yes' votes were cast by D.D. Adams of North Ward, Dan Besse of Southwest Ward, Vivian Burke of Northeast Ward and Annette Scippio of East Ward.
Voting in opposition were John Larson of South Ward and Jeff MacIntosh of Northwest Ward. West Ward Council Member Robert Clark was absent.
"I thank the council for making the right choice today," said the Rev. Kia Hood-Scott, a member of Union Baptist Church. The church's senior pastor, Bishop Sir Walter Mack Jr., was one of the leaders of the effort that began in April to change the name of the fair, but was not able to make it to Monday's meeting.
Kris McCann, a speaker opposed to the change, said the vote would hurt those who wanted to keep the name:
"A majority of the people spoke, and spoke loud and clear," McCann said, referring to surveys that showed an overwhelming majority of people against changing the name.
Advocates of a change have called the name Dixie a reminder of the Old South, slavery and segregation. Opponents have said that the word is a regional identifier and appears in all kinds of contexts from Dixie cups to Dixie Chicks.
Both views were in evidence on Monday.
Adams, before the vote, told how she couldn't go to the Dixie Classic when she was little because of segregation.
"You don't understand our pain because of these words that matter," she said.
Larson said that removing the name Dixie would neither get rid of the name as a regional marker, nor erase the shameful aspects of Southern history. He said the word Dixie is "not a celebration of slavery."
After voting to change the name, the council then voted to set in motion a process for picking a new name. What that process will be was not decided: The council asked staff to develop the process "within a reasonable time frame."