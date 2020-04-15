Coronavirus relief checks from the U.S. government began arriving in bank accounts this week, and many in the Triad noticed they got their direct deposit.
The world's biggest economy began issuing one-time payments this week to tens of millions of people as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, with adults receiving up to $1,200 each and $500 per child to help them pay the rent or cover other bills. The checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts or mailed to households, depending on how people filed their tax returns.
If you haven't received yours yet, you can check on the status with the new “Get My Payment” web application, irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment, launched by the U.S. Treasury and IRS on Wednesday. The free app also allows taxpayers who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS to provide that information in order to get their relief check faster.
We invited readers who've gotten theirs to tell us how they plan to spend the money. Here are some responses:
- Annette Rachlin: We are retired and have slowly been using our retirement savings to pay for fixed expenses. Now that our retirement savings have taken such a huge hit, the stimulus money will be used to pay the mortgage and utilities.
- Tori Lancaster-Malloy: deposited today from info on 2018 taxes, didn't have to do anything special...will use some to pay 2019 taxes and hopefully save the rest...
- Amber Wolf: Maybe donate it to Biden. Hmm or Planned Parenthood.
- Ashley Frost: Rent and groceries.
- Scott Stewart: pay my 2019 taxes with it
- Terry Kennedy: Got mine just like POTUS said I would. Thank you POTUS! #wasmypresident #stillmypresident #trump2020
- David French: What will us, the poors™, do with a month of minimum wage salary that we will have to repay next tax season? Y'all act like $1,200 is life changing.
- Ben C. Jones: I bought precious metals as protection from the inevitable inflation that's coming.
- Jennifer Craycraft: Pay some bills and use it to supplement shortened hours. Continue working on yard and house.
- Deirdre Gassaway: I plan on paying my rent, utility bills, and putting as much as possible into a Savings account. I may need to use some for a deposit towards a new apartment.
- Susan Isbell: I am fortunate. Although I have experienced significant financial losses due to the current environment I hope that I have enough time to recover. I could use the money but I don’t have an immediate and critical need as others in the community do so I plan to send the money to Second Harvest food bank.
- Charles Hartis: I immediately transferred it to pay down my credit card debt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.