Greensboro experienced a small earthquake at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS map shows the epicenter near Dudley High School at about the intersection of Willow Road and Hunter Street.

The quake's magnitude was 2.0 md (for duration, the only measure for small earthquakes), and it was 6 kilometers deep, according to the report.

