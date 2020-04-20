GREENSBORO — The Devil's Triangle is going commercial.
The City Council approved Tuesday by a 6-3 vote a request to rezone a small piece of land at Lawndale Avenue and Lake Jeanette Road from residential to commercial development.
Kotis Properties requested the rezoning for 2.23 acres to build office buildings on the land, which forms a small triangle at the intersection of the busy roads. The company, which had earlier said it might build fast food or a service station on the land, said last week that it would limit its development to offices.
Despite the change, residents who live in nearby neighborhoods strongly opposed rezoning the land, which they said is appropriate only for residential development.
Neighbors had dubbed the area the "Devil's Triangle" because they felt it would bring unwelcome commercial development to their neighborhoods.
During an online virtual meeting, the council heard from three residents who opposed the zoning change.
One of those residents, Aaron Terranova, president of the Lawndale/Lake Jeanette Neighborhood Association, said on video that about 300 residents have signed a petition to oppose the rezoning. He added that neighbors would have showed up to a meeting at Council Chambers in large numbers and that the virtual meeting was "not frankly reasonable" to give them a fully adequate hearing.
The residents and representatives for the developers were allowed to speak either by phone or on video through the Zoom software due to social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.
Marsh Prause, Kotis Properties' attorney, said his client has agreed to limit the development to offices in an effort to gain neighborhood support, but that neighbors were inflexible and demanded that the developer build only residences on the land. He said he and his clients offered to meet with residents several times but were rebuffed by residents who would not agree to meetings.
Terranova said the residents are not opposed to development and would be flexible if the development were any kind of residential.
"I am disappointed that we are labeled as unwilling," he said. "We have said one thing and one thing only: Keep it residential."
The Greensboro Zoning Commission in January voted against the rezoning by 6-0 when the proposal included more types of businesses. But the City Council approved it by a 6-3 vote with Councilwomen Sharon Hightower and Michelle Kennedy, as well as Mayor Nancy Vaughan, voting against the proposal.
