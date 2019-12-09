Former Winston-Salem City Council Member and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-71) is running for the 6th Congressional District seat that includes all of Guilford County and most of the population of Forsyth County.

Montgomery is completing his first full term representing N.C. House District 71, which he won with 79% of the vote in 2018.

Montgomery said he plans to file to run for the 6th later this week, a move that will require him to drop out of the contest for his district in the state House.

Montgomery will be joining a Democratic field that includes two other candidates who have filed so far: Bruce Davis of High Point and Kathy Manning of Greensboro.

The 6th, redrawn in recent redistricting, leans Democratic in its new boundaries. The incumbent, Republican Mark Walker, has not announced his plans, but is said to be considering a run against Thom Tillis for the GOP Senate nomination, or a run in one of the state's other congressional districts.

