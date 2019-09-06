Southeast Guilford 38
Northwest Guilford 28
Why the Falcons won: Despite an ugly, mistake-filled first quarter, Southeast calmed down enough to score in each quarter and hold Northwest scoreless in the middle two quarters. The Falcons rode the back of junior Derron McQuitty, who ran for three touchdowns
Why the Vikings lost: Northwest’s touchdowns came from a kickoff return, two fumble recoveries and a 79-yard pass play. The offense was quiet the rest of the night.
Stars
Northwest – Senior wide receiver Brandon Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 160-pound senior, had a 90-yard kickoff return and a 79-yard touchdown catch, both in the first half.
Southeast — After rushing for 83 yards in his first two games of the season, McQuitty, a 5-6, 183-pound running back, ran for over 100 yards in the first half.
The big play
The Vikings had a 14-0 lead before their offense stepped on the field. Brandon Thomas took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Jayden Coleman scooped up a blocked punt and ran it nine yards for the second touchdown of the first quarter.
Falcons quarterback Walter Kuhlenkamp hit Adam Akins for a 33-yard gain to open the second quarter and set up Southeast’s second touchdown. Jordan Farmer’s 56-yard touchdown run made it 38-21 with 7:23 left in the game and the Vikings working on a comeback.
Three things we learned
1. Falcon starting running back Jalen Fairley missed the game with an injury, but the ball was in good hands with McQuitty filling in. “I know one thing for sure. We are going to have a good one-two punch at running back this year and next year because both Jalen and me are juniors.” – McQuitty.
2. Southeast will be spending practice time working on special teams. “We were poor on special teams,” said Falcons head coach Kennedy Tinsley.
3. Northwest showed a knack for the big play, getting 21 points from its defense and special teams.
What they’re saying
“We did not play a complete football game tonight, but I’m proud of the way we kept fighting and fighting and came away with the win.” – Kennedy Tinsley, Southeast coach.
“(Derron) McQuitty is our backup running back, and with (Jalen) Fairley out injured, he stepped in and did a great job.” – Tinsley
“I did all right. The offensive line was making big holes and I just ran through them. Jalen (Fairley) told me Wednesday that he probably wouldn’t be playing. He talked to me about having the kind of game both he and I knew I could have.” – McQuitty.
Up next
Northwest: At Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Southeast: At Grimsley, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Northwest Guilford 21 0 0 7 – 28
Southeast Guilford 7 10 7 14 – 38
NW – Brandon Thomas 90-yard kickoff return, Cameron Tippett PAT, 11:47, 1st
NW – Jayden Coleman 9-yard fumble recovery, Tippett PAT, 9:48, 1st
SE – Derron McQuitty 4-yard run, Aidan Bonde PAT 6:24, 1st
NW – Thomas 79-yard pass from Micah Salmon, Tippett PAT, 4:41, 1st
SE – McQuitty 15-yard run, Bonde PAT, 11:14, 2nd
SE –Bonde 37-yard field goal, 9:18, 2nd
SE – McQuitty 1-yard run, Bonde PAT, 7:34, 3rd
SE – Adam Akins 32-yard pass from Walter Kuhlenkamp (Bonde PAT), 11:08, 4th
SE – Jordan Farmer 56-yard run, Bonde PAT, 7:26 4th
NW – Davon Stewart 2-yard fumble recovery, Tippett PAT, 5:33, 4th
Records: Northwest 2-1, Southeast 2-1
